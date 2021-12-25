Steve Sanghi Sells 45,340 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40.

On Thursday, December 9th, Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,913,048.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $89.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

