Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $267.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

