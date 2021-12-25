Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $1,506,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $67.60 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

