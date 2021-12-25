StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 282,369 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 102,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $308.26 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $211.92 and a 52 week high of $318.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.02 and a 200-day moving average of $272.44.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $1.573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

