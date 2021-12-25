StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

