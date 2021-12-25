Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAUHY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,875.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

