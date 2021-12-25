Strs Ohio Acquires 2,400 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Vision were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,084,000 after buying an additional 133,812 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after buying an additional 2,478,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

