Strs Ohio Buys 125,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 3,676.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.51. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

