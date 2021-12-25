Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.