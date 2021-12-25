Strs Ohio Has $447,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Antero Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

