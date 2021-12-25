Strs Ohio Sells 11,100 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

