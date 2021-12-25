Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PPL were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

