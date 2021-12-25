Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,665 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

