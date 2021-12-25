Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,630. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.07 and a one year high of C$34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.13.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.0500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.