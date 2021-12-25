Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Trading Up 13.3%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s stock price was up 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 13,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,274,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUNL shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). On average, research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $3,166,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

