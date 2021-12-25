SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 14.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 682,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,976. The company has a market cap of $737.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.