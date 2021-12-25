Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $156.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $207.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.64 and its 200 day moving average is $173.13.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.