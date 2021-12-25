SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,804,000 after purchasing an additional 81,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $674.76 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $371.00 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $714.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.06. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

