SVB Leerink Reiterates Hold Rating for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

bluebird bio stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $799.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in bluebird bio by 130.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

