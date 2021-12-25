Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($117.98) to €110.00 ($123.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.04. 36,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,324. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. Symrise has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

