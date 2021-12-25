Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 8,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc engages in the distribution of leather and related products. It offers leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The company was founded by J. Wray Thompson, Sr. and Ronald C.

