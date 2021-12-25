Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lifted by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 2.7% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.