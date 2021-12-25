TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.23

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.36. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 3,096 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

