TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 132,776 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.04 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

