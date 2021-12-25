Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Raised to $94.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE TRNO opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,457,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.