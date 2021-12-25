Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Raised to $94.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.
NYSE TRNO opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,457,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.