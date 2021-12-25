Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,572 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.