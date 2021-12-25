Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $549.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $539.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

