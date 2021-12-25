Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.05% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $53,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $162.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average of $177.87. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

