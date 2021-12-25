Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

GPI opened at $187.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.46 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

