Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Raymond James by 33.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Raymond James by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,532,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,250,000 after buying an additional 395,065 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.1% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,142,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,470,000 after buying an additional 381,502 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 55.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,641,000 after buying an additional 321,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

