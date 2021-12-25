Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,851 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $45.74 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.