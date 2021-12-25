The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

