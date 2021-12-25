The Glimpse Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 28th (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group’s (NASDAQ:VRAR) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 28th. The Glimpse Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $12,250,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

The Glimpse Group stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The Glimpse Group has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lemuel Amen acquired 10,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $71,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $97,559.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.