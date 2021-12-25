The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $351.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $308.00 to $351.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $424.40.

NYSE:FDS opened at $479.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 149.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

