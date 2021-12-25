The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Cut by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $385.04 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.75 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.