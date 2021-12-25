The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 710.83 ($9.39).

Several research firms recently commented on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.87) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.51) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SGE stock traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting GBX 847.60 ($11.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 767.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 728.33. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 851.08 ($11.24). The stock has a market cap of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 11.63 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

