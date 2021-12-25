The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

