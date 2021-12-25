The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to announce sales of $973.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.60 million and the highest is $988.00 million. Timken posted sales of $891.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Timken’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Shares of TKR opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.70. Timken has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,662,000 after acquiring an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,536,000 after buying an additional 78,321 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 15.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after buying an additional 360,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Timken by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Timken by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after buying an additional 72,762 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

