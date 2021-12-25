The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

