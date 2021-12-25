The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.85. 6,560,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,872. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,068,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

