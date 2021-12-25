ThinkSmart’s (TSL) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ThinkSmart stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.75) on Wednesday. ThinkSmart has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.08. The company has a market capitalization of £60.22 million and a P/E ratio of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get ThinkSmart alerts:

About ThinkSmart

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ThinkSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThinkSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.