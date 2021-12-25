ThinkSmart’s (TSL) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
ThinkSmart stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.75) on Wednesday. ThinkSmart has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.08. The company has a market capitalization of £60.22 million and a P/E ratio of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
