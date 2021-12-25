Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK. “

THRN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of THRN stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. Thorne Healthtech has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thorne Healthtech will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

