Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of THRY traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 207,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thryv has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.03.
In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Thryv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
