Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Thryv alerts:

Shares of THRY traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 207,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thryv has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. Equities analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Thryv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.