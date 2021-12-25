Titan Coin Achieves Market Cap of $459,526.88 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $459,526.88 and approximately $19.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006735 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

