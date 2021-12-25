Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.64.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $698.52 million, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.74. Transcat has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Transcat by 415.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.