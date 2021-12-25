TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.94. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 324,976 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on TGA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $208.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

