Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Tronox alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

TROX stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.28.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tronox by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 478,622 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Tronox by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Tronox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tronox by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.