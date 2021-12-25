Truist Securiti Comments on Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTA. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of HTA opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

