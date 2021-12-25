TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $106.69 million and $1.11 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

