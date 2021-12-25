U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

